Pulse of the Voter: Here's what matters most to Arizonans across different cities

Decision 2020 is less than a month a way and Arizona is front and center in this historic election.

PHOENIX — Tucson (Sunday): The president was supposed to visit Tucson on Monday before his diagnosis with COVID-19. The city is a surprise choice for the president. Pima County is one of the solidly blue counties in Arizona. Back in 2016, Hilary Clinton won the county by around 14 percentage points.

12 News sent the 2020 decision tracker to speak with voters. What is no surprise with a campaign cycle that does not seem to have started since the president was sworn in, many have made up their minds. For those in the middle, they said they are tired of the mudslinging and want to know which side will be more willing to work with the other.

Prescott (Monday): The president will want to run up the score in areas like Prescott and Yavapai counties if he wants to win Arizona once again. Back in 2016 the president won the county easily, by more than 30 percentage points. The area has been a Republican stronghold, with registered republicans outnumbering registered democrats by 2 to 1.

On our visit, we realize not everyone is willing to say they're true thoughts to the camera, so we allowed them to write it down and ask what they want to see happen after the 2020 election.