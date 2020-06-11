Prop 208 passes in Arizona, AP reports

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that Prop 208 has passed with 52 percent of votes.

PHOENIX — Proposition 208, which will add a 3.5% tax surcharge to the state's highest earners to allocate toward Arizona's education budget has passed, according to the Associated Press.

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Prop 208 was voted into place with 52% of votes. It is estimated that around $85 million will be put toward the state's education because of it.

This was the second attempt in two years to pass a proposition that would assist with school funding. The last attempt was thrown out by the Supreme Court of Arizona.