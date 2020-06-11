Prop 208 passes in Arizona, AP reports

PHOENIX — Proposition 208, which will add a 3.5% tax surcharge to the state's highest earners to allocate toward Arizona's education budget has passed, according to the Associated Press.
As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Prop 208 was voted into place with 52% of votes. It is estimated that around $85 million will be put toward the state's education because of it.
This was the second attempt in two years to pass a proposition that would assist with school funding. The last attempt was thrown out by the Supreme Court of Arizona.
“Hopefully this empowers schools to fill their empty positions and allows districts to pay a living wage to support professionals,” President of the Paradise Valley Educators Association Susan Seep told 12 News on Wednesday.