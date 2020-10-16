President Trump hosting campaign events in Prescott and Tucson on Monday

Trump will be hosting a “Make America Great Again Rally” in Prescott on Monday, October 19 and followed immediately by another rally in Tucson.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump will head to Arizona on Monday for a pair of rallies, his campaign announced Friday.

Trump will be hosting a “Make America Great Again Rally” in Prescott on Monday, October 19 at noon and followed immediately by another rally in Tucson at 3:00 p.m.

The president has returned to the campaign trail since recovering from COVID-19.

He and many members of his family and cabinet have frequently visited Arizona where he is trailing slightly behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden in recent polls.

You can find information about how to attend the Prescott and Tucson event on President Trump's reelection campaign website.