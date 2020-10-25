President Trump campaign announces more Arizona visits before Election Day

President Trump will deliver remarks at the Goodyear Airport on Wednesday.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Trump campaign released a statement on Sunday that the President will be making stops in Arizona ahead of the Nov. 3 Election Day.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, President Trump is set to make an appearance at a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona. He will be speaking at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.

President Trump will also be speaking at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport in the Valley on Wednesday after the earlier rally in Bullhead City.

Doors will open to general admission at 11:30 a.m. and the rally will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The rally will feature the President as well as Republican candidates from the state.

This will be the fourth city in battleground Arizona visited by members of the Trump campaign in nine days.