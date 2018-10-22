A political domino effect left an opening in the Phoenix mayor's office. Now there are four candidates on the ballot.
They're vying to be the leader of the country's fifth largest city. Hot topics include water management, immigration, the recent spike in police-involved shootings, and the city pension system.
Special Election
This special election was called because former mayor, Greg Stanton, is running in the Congressional District 9 (parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Mesa, and Ahwatukee). CD9 is held by Congresswoman Krysten Sinema, who is running for the Senate seat held by Jeff Flake. Flake announced he will not be running to hold the seat for additional terms.
If a candidate in this mayoral special election doesn't reach 50 percent or more, a runoff election will be held. This won't happen until March. Meanwhile, councilperson Thelda Williams is interim mayor.
RELATED: Decision 2018 Voter Guide
Kate Gallego
Former Phoenix City Council member
Led the campaign for the transit tax
Moses Sanchez
Navy veteran and reservist
Former Tempe Union High School District Board member
Nicholas Sarwark
Chair of the Libertarian National Committee
Former public defender and VP of his family's car dealership
Daniel Valenzuela
Former Phoenix City Council member, Glendale firefighter
Focused on jobs and STEM education
The debate
The candidates participated in a debate presented by 12 News and the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute. Watch the full debate here.
Arizona voter guide: Decision 2018