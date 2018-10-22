A political domino effect left an opening in the Phoenix mayor's office. Now there are four candidates on the ballot.

They're vying to be the leader of the country's fifth largest city. Hot topics include water management, immigration, the recent spike in police-involved shootings, and the city pension system.

Special Election

This special election was called because former mayor, Greg Stanton, is running in the Congressional District 9 (parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Mesa, and Ahwatukee). CD9 is held by Congresswoman Krysten Sinema, who is running for the Senate seat held by Jeff Flake. Flake announced he will not be running to hold the seat for additional terms.

If a candidate in this mayoral special election doesn't reach 50 percent or more, a runoff election will be held. This won't happen until March. Meanwhile, councilperson Thelda Williams is interim mayor.

RELATED: Decision 2018 Voter Guide

Kate Gallego

Former Phoenix City Council member

Led the campaign for the transit tax

Moses Sanchez

Navy veteran and reservist

Former Tempe Union High School District Board member

Nicholas Sarwark​​​​​​

Chair of the Libertarian National Committee

Former public defender and VP of his family's car dealership

Daniel Valenzuela

Former Phoenix City Council member, Glendale firefighter

Focused on jobs and STEM education

The debate

The candidates participated in a debate presented by 12 News and the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute. Watch the full debate here.

Arizona voter guide: Decision 2018

© 2018 KPNX