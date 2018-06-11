With one day to Election Day for the 2018 midterms, Arizonans have already cast more ballots than the total ballots cast in 2014.

Garrett Archer, an analyst for Secretary of State Michelle Reagan, said in a tweet Monday the number of early voting ballots had surpassed those cast 2014 by at least 50,000.

Archer says the increase of turnout is largely due to a mobilized Maricopa County. According to his data, early Maricopa County voters increased by at least 100,000 from 2014.

As of Monday, 1.59 million—of the 3.72 million registered Arizonans—have voted early.

In 2014, only 47.52 percent of registered voters submitted a ballot. Time will tell Tuesday if this year's exciting midterms increased turnout overall.

RELATED: Arizona election: Can I drop off someone else's ballot?RELATED: Decision 2018: Your guide to the midterm elections in Arizona