Maricopa County posts 'Key Dates' for November election

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Elections Department has posted multiple important days to mark on the calendar as the upcoming election in November approaches.
The post, made by Maricopa County Board of Supervisors member Bill Gates, details dates between Sept. 14 and Nov. 3 in regards to the upcoming election.
The dates included:
- Sept. 14 - Military and overseas ballots are mailed out
- Oct. 5 - Last day to register to vote
- Oct. 7 - Ballots are mailed out, in-person voting becomes available
- Oct. 23 - Last day to request a ballot by mail
- Oct. 24 - Weekend voting becomes available
- Oct. 27 - Last day to mail a ballot back
- Nov. 3 - Election day
"With November in sight, keep these key dates in mind for voting in the General Election," Gates said.