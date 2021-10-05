Maricopa County leaders will testify before Congress about election 'audit'

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers is scheduled to speak before a congressional committee on Thursday about a review of Maricopa County's election results.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maricopa County's elected officials are expected to speak before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform in regards to a Republican-led audit that accused the county of making mistakes during the 2020 presidential election.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers has repeatedly denied Maricopa County committed any wrongdoing last November and continues to dispute the findings of a recent audit orchestrated by Republican leaders in the Arizona Senate.

The audit determined President Joe Biden won Arizona's largest county -- the same result reached back in November -- but Senate Republicans still have suspicions about how the election was handled and have recently asked Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate their claims.

On Thursday, Maricopa County's leaders will get an opportunity to tell their side of the story before a national audience during a committee hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Chairman Sellers and Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, both Republicans, have been invited to testify during the hearing that's been titled “Assessing the Election ‘Audit’ in Arizona and Threats to American Democracy.”

The Democrat-led committee said it plans to explore how the Arizona Senate's audit undermines "public confidence in elections" and has "inflicted grave damage to our democracy."

David Becker, executive director of The Center for Election Innovation and Research, and Gowri Ramachandran, a lawyer with The Brennan Center for Justice, are also expected to speak during Thursday's hearing.

Representatives from Cyber Ninjas, the company that was hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct the audit, have been invited to the hearing.

A livestream of the hearing will start at 7 a.m., Arizona time, and can be watched live here.

Up to Speed