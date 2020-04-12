Maricopa County judge hears testimony as AZ GOP Party Chair alleges election inconsistencies

Ward’s legal team claimed there were mistakes made in how duplicate ballots were filled out resulting in votes that were not counted for Trump.

A Maricopa County superior court judge heard testimony Thursday in the case brought on by Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward in an attempt to void President-Elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in Arizona.

On Monday, Judge Randall Warner allowed the plaintiff to examine 100 duplicate ballots, which are ballots that must be recreated by county workers after they are damaged or unable to run through the machine for some reason.

In that time, two duplicate ballots were found to have been filled out incorrectly. The judge then ordered 2,500 duplicate ballots be examined.

Scott Jarrett, director of election day and emergency voting with the Maricopa County Elections Department, said during an online court hearing they were able to get 1,526 more duplicated ballots examined before the hearing.

This resulted in five more ballots being found to have been filled out incorrectly.

Jarrett testified five ballots originally had votes for Trump but resulted in either an overcount (two or more options were selected) or an undercount (no options were selected). The other two ballots had original votes for Biden but were over counts.

Jarrett said this means neither candidate got those particular votes.

Jarrett explained these were human errors and while he hoped they would not, he expected mistakes to happen.

“It would be unreasonable to expect no errors,” Jarrett testified.

The accuracy of the duplicated ballot process was calculated to be 94.5% with a 0.5% error rate.

Another claim at the center of Ward’s case is about the alleged inaccuracy of the computer software used to transfer ballot selections from military and overseas voters from online to physical ballots.

The plaintiff brought in five election workers as witnesses who claimed to have seen the software auto-filling ballots that did not match what the voter’s original ballot said.

All claimed to have seen errors and reported it their supervisor. In most instances, the witnesses testified, they were told the issues would be handled.