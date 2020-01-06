Maricopa County election officials launch online portal to request mail-in voting ballots

The new online portal comes as people are being encouraged to continue to physical distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Elections Department launched an online portal on Monday for voters to request a one-time ballot in the mail or to sign up for permanent early voting.

Previously, voters could only sign up for the permanent early voting list with a paper form or online. However, the process was designed for registering new voters, according to a press release from the department of elections.

Now registered voters have another option.

“Today more than ever, we understand voters need flexibility when it comes to the ways they vote,” said Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.

“This new online portal provides another option for voters who want to plan ahead for the August Primary Election.”

County election officials expect more than 700,000 people to vote in the Primary Election. Before the pandemic, the models estimated about 100,000 voters to turnout.

“The August Primary Election is likely to be the largest, most significant in-person event since Governor Doug Ducey instituted stay-at-home orders,” said Maricopa County Director of Election Day and Emergency Voting Scott Jarrett.

“Given the impact of COVID-19, it is critical that Maricopa County provide voters with a safe and secure Primary Election. In addition to voting by mail at home, we are opening the polls early and on weekends to allow voters time to cast a ballot.”