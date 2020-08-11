Biden leads Trump by 18,600 votes in Arizona Sunday morning

Joe Biden currently leads in other key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County is scheduled to post their latest ballot count of the 2020 election Sunday afternoon, according to the county's election department.

The department's last ballot count update saw Joe Biden, who was projected to win the presidential race by NBC, have his lead in Arizona lower slightly over President Donald Trump.

Biden was named president-elect by multiple news outlets on Saturday after he was projected to win both Pennsylvania and Nevada, putting him over the required 270 electoral college votes needed to be declared president.

After the department's most recent ballot count update on Saturday, Biden now leads Trump in Arizona by 18,600 votes. Biden had 49.53% of the vote in Arizona while Trump had 48.97%.

There are about 7,600 ballots in Arizona that are waiting for signature verification. There are 50,000 ballots that are ready for tabulation statewide. There are also 44,668 provisional ballots that have to be verified. These may be counted if the vote is valid.

It is not immediately known when Arizona would complete the ballot tabulation. According to Arizona law, the election results have to be certified in 20 days after an election.

You can watch Maricopa County election workers count ballots live here.

You can see the latest results and voter turnout on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office or the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Voters can track their early ballot online at BeBallotReady.Vote.

Maricopa County will continue updates "until all valid ballots are counted," the department announced in an email.

Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman Erika Flores said, "We have not had any issues with any of the vote counts. We are continuing to count those votes and continuing with our process. We are making sure that every valid ballot is counted.”

While the Associated Press called Arizona for Biden at just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, votes continue to be counted in the state, bringing the race closer.