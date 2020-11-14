Maricopa County completes its largest-ever ballot count with over 2 million votes cast

Election officials say 2,089,563 ballots were counted across Arizona’s most populous county. That’s about 80.5% of all eligible voters.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County has wrapped up a successful election after completing its largest-ever ballot count in a historic presidential race.

Election officials say 2,089,563 ballots were counted across Arizona’s most populous county. That’s about 80.5% of all eligible voters.

President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump battled for every one of those votes in a race that came down to the wire.

Biden was declared the winner of the state’s 11 electoral college votes by NBC News Thursday night after Trump was mathematically eliminated as the remaining ballots left to count dwindled.

Biden flipped the historically Republican state by the slimmest of margins with his 11,000-ballot lead representing just 0.33% of the total vote.

Questions swirled in the run-up to the election with COVID-19 cases spiking across the county and concerns with the United States Postal Service.

Even still, Maricopa County officials say they managed to open 120 voting centers for about 365,000 people who wanted to vote in person and dozens of more locations where people dropped off their vote.

Despite unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud from the Trump Administration, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency concluded that last week's election was the most secure in history.

