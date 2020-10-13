Map: Where to vote in Maricopa County

Here is the list of the vote centers in Maricopa County, including much of the Phoenix metro area.

PHOENIX — Where can I vote? In Maricopa County, vote centers are located all over the Valley in hopes of making it easy for voters if you decide to vote in person or drop off your ballot.

Elections officials in Maricopa County aimed to have vote centers 2 to 3 miles from every voter's home.

Several vote centers are open now and many more will open on Oct. 22 through Nov. 3, Election Day. The map below is color-coded by the date the centers open.

This is from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office list of vote centers updated on Oct. 13. Please check here for the latest list.

If you live in Maricopa County, your ballot must be dropped off at a Maricopa County vote center.

Completed and signed ballots can also be dropped off at drop boxes across the county. See the full list here.

Here is how to find information for other counties: