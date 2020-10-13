Map: Early voting in Pinal County for the November 2020 general election

There are a few early voting locations and drop boxes for residents in Pinal County like Casa Grande, Maricopa, San Tan Valley, and Eloy.

PHOENIX — If you want to vote before Election Day in Pinal County you have a few options for the November 2020 General Election.

You can vote early in person, put your ballot in the mail or put your ballot in a designated Pinal County ballot drop box. You can of course also vote on Election Day at your designated polling place.

The Arizona Secretary of State's office recommends ballots be mailed by October 27. Ballots must be received at the Pinal County Elections office, a polling place or drop box by 7 p.m. November 3.

In-person voting in Pinal County

In-person voting locations on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, are determined by precinct. Find your Election Day voting location here.

Pinal County voters can expect polling places to follow COVID-19 safety regulations like cleaning pens, wearing masks and gloves, and offering masks and gloves to voters.