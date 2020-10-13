Map: Early voting in Pinal County for the November 2020 general election

PHOENIX — If you want to vote before Election Day in Pinal County you have a few options for the November 2020 General Election.
You can vote early in person, put your ballot in the mail or put your ballot in a designated Pinal County ballot drop box. You can of course also vote on Election Day at your designated polling place.
Here is the map of early voting and drop box locations. Check here for the latest information on early voting from Pinal Couty.
The Arizona Secretary of State's office recommends ballots be mailed by October 27. Ballots must be received at the Pinal County Elections office, a polling place or drop box by 7 p.m. November 3.
In-person voting in Pinal County
In-person voting locations on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, are determined by precinct. Find your Election Day voting location here.
Pinal County voters can expect polling places to follow COVID-19 safety regulations like cleaning pens, wearing masks and gloves, and offering masks and gloves to voters.
Pinal County officials have increased the ability to handle curbside voting. A-frame signs in the parking lot will give voters a phone number to call. A bipartisan team of poll workers will work with the voter to check their identification and allow the voter to cast a ballot with privacy in their car.