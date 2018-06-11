It's Election Day and it's time to cast your vote, Arizona!

Polling locations opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. But voters in line by 7 p.m. will be able to cast their vote tonight even after that time, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said.

If you're still unsure about some races or propositions on the ballot, we have your guide to the midterm elections in Arizona.

Fontes said it was a "typical election day with typical, run-of-the-mill problems," despite one building foreclosure, a key problem and a few technology issues at Valley polling locations Tuesday morning.

Voters who use any of the polling locations that are experiencing problems can go to the closest voting center, which can be found here.

12:40 p.m.

The Arizona Humane Society said its adorable polling pups "had a blast rewarding voters with puppy kisses and cuddles."

12:10 p.m.

As of noon, Fontes said Maricopa County has had 127,291 people cast their vote in person.

11:48 a.m.

A long line of voters was forming at the polling location at Arizona State University.

10:40 a.m.

Fontes held a news conference with an update on the status of Valley polling locations.

He said in the first four hours of polls being open in Maricopa County there were 86,000 Election Day voters, compared to 350,000 for the entire day back in 2016.

“This election is looking more like a presidential election in the amount of ballots we have coming in," Fontes said.

Fontes said the early morning issues, including a key problem at a church and a building foreclosure, have either been dealt with or are ready to go.

A technological issue at a Mesa polling location has also been solved, Fontes said.

Fontes said they are working to get to the bottom of printer software issues at a few of their vote centers.

"What we've experienced so far is a typical election day with typical, run-of-the-mill problems," Fontes said.

9:30 a.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey voted this morning in Paradise Valley while David Garcia handed out coffee to voters at Fair Trade Cafe in Phoenix.

9 a.m.

Fontes says the Gila Precinct polling location will remain at the Golf Academy of America at 2031 N Arizona Avenue.

"We now have access to the building and are getting power turned on now," Fontes tweeted.

8:30 a.m.

Poll puppies! The Arizona Humane Society says its out at various polling locations around the Valley giving voters "some well deserved puppy kisses."

8 a.m.

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office says the first results will be posted 12 hours from now at 8 p.m.

7:30 a.m.

Poll workers setting up temporary polling location at the Gila Precinct.

7 a.m.

Long lines were reported at the Scottsdale Congregational United Church of Christ.

At least two Valley voters said Chandler City Hall was experiencing problems with the printers that print out the ballots.

Poll workers were seen setting up poll booths outside the Gila Precinct building that was foreclosed on overnight.

Poll workers at the Gila Precinct seen setting up voting booths outside the building that was foreclosed on overnight.

Jen Wahl / 12 News

6:30 a.m.

Fontes said five out of the 503 sites in Maricopa County were having problems with one being technology related in Mesa at the San Michelle Precinct.

Fontes also said the doors at St Nikolas Serbian Church in north Phoenix were not open.

6 a.m.

In his first update of the morning, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said the Gila Precinct in Chandler was having a big problem, the space they were renting was foreclosed on overnight.

McQueen, Alma School, Knox and Warner are the boundaries for that precinct.

The election gear is inside with the door locked by the building landlord. Fontes said they are working to get the doors open, but may need a judge's order.

A sign seen on the door at the Gila Precinct in Chandler on Election Day.

Jen Wahl / 12 News

Voters at the precinct can go to any emergency voting center, Fontes said his office is advising voters to use the Chandler City Hall Voter Center at 175 S. Arizona Avenue.