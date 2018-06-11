As the polls opened, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said there were only a handful of issues Tuesday morning.

Voters who use any of the polling locations that are experiencing problems can go to the closest voting center which can be found here.

6:30 a.m.

Fontes said five out of the 503 sites in Maricopa County were having problems with one being technology related in Mesa at the San Michelle Precinct.

Fontes also said the doors at St. Nicholas Church were not open.

Voters who use those location can go to the closest voting center which can be found here.

6 a.m.

In his first update of the morning, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said the Gila Precinct in Chandler was having a big problem, the space they were renting was foreclosed on overnight.

McQueen, Alma School, Knox and Warner are the boundaries for that precinct.

The election gear is inside with the door locked by the building landlord. Fontes said they are working to get the doors open, but may need a judge's order.

Voters at the precinct can go to any emergency voting center, Fontes said his office is advising voters to use the Chandler City Hall Voter Center at 175 S. Arizona Avenue.

