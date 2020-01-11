Kids give their thoughts on Election 2020

"I just want to say voting is really important," said Marcus, who is just 12-years-old.

PHOENIX — In the final weeks leading up to Decision 2020 we’ve heard plenty from the candidates, voters and pundits. One group we have not heard from: kids. 12 News got their take.

"I just want to say voting is really important."

Marcus, who is just 12-years-old, was hanging out with his dad at Pioneer Park, eager to share a message with eligible voters.

"If you vote, then it’s going to be really good for change," he said. "And if you want things to stay the same, well then you should definitely vote just so that you can get your message across."

At the nearby farmer's market, Kenedy says her mom turns on election news each day on the way to school.

"Do you like listening?" Team 12's Matt Yurus asked. She shook her head no.

Another youngster weighed in as his parents set up shop.

“I think my mom and dad aren’t gonna vote for Biden or Trump," he said. "I think they're going to vote for somebody else.”