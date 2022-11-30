Hobbs announces inauguration date

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who narrowly won the race for governor, announced the members of her Inaugural Committee on Wednesday.

PHOENIX — After narrowly winning the Arizona 2022 General Election, Democrat Katie Hobbs has announced her Inaugural Committee members, as well as the public inauguration date.

Adrian Fontes, Kris Mayes, Kimberly Yee, and Tom Horne are expected to be inaugurated alongside Hobbs on Jan. 5.

"I am excited to announce this slate of Arizona leaders who will help us execute the upcoming inaugural ceremony,” Hobbs said. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January.”

However, there could be some complicating factors in the upcoming inauguration. Republican-led Cochise County recently refused to certify the results of the 2022 election despite having no evidence of anything being wrong with its count.

Hobbs has since filed a suit against the county asking the Cochise County Superior Court to order officials to certify by Thursday.

Hobbs, as secretary of state, is required to canvass all elections offices by the fourth Monday following the election. If the county's votes aren't certified by that time, it could mean having to exclude them from the canvassing.

If that happens, it would mean losing large numbers of Republican votes, and potentially flipping two offices — a U.S. House seat and state schools chief — from a Republican to a Democrat.

Although it's unlikely that such a situation would affect the governor's race, it remains to be seen if these issues will impact the inauguration.

The victories of Mayes and Horne are also expected to be subjected to an automatic ballot recount.

You can find a full list of Inaugural Committee members below:

Moe Asnani

Reginald Ballantyne III

Mario E Diaz & Veronica De La O

Toni Denis & Andy Denis

Fred & Jennifer DuVal

Neil Giuliano

John & Kathleen Graham

Balbir Grewal

Pam Grissom

Daryl Kling & Lewis Guthrie

Nestor & Susan Guzman

Sharon & Oliver Harper

Kim Khoury

Gizette Knight

Simon & Elizabeth Kottoor

Donalyn Milkes

Francis & Dionne Najafi

Ron Ober & Gail Gordon

William Perry

Victor Smith

Benee Hilton-Spiegel & Dr. Jay Spiegel

David Tedesco

Arizona Politics