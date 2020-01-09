Kanye West is sued to keep him off Arizona's presidential ballot. But time's running out

A lawsuit against the rapper says he can't run as an independent because he's a registered Republican.

PHOENIX — Rapper Kanye West is being sued to keep him off Arizona’s presidential ballot, but it might be too late to stop him.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the Maricopa County Superior Court, comes days before the Friday deadline for West to turn in at least 40,000 petition signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

Just four days after that, on Sept. 8, millions of ballots for the November election must go to the printer.

That leaves little time for a traditional challenge of a candidates’ signatures, which could drag on for several days or more, all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court.

“Waiting is not an option,” attorneys for the plaintiff, Rasean Carlton, say in their lawsuit.

“The ‘drop-dead' deadline for printing the ballot is imminent… If West is included on the ballot, the harm is done; including an unqualified candidate on the printed ballot will confuse voters and infringes on the core constitutional right to vote for qualified candidates.”

The lawsuit argues that West is violating Arizona law by running as an independent, even though he is a registered Republican.

According to the lawsuit:

“The Secretary of State's forms for "Independent" nomination papers for president, vice president, and presidential electors asks the submitting party to sign a form that states, among other things:

"I meet the statutory requirements to be nominated as a candidate for public office at the general election and I am not a member of a recognized political party in the State of Arizona."

West never submitted one of those forms, according to the suit.

West’s attorney, Timothy La Sota, has not returned a call seeking comment.

Signature gatherers for West have been out in force around the Valley over the last two weeks. Several residents who’ve been approached to sign a petition tell 12 News they’ve been told it’s for an “independent” candidate for president.

Questions have surrounded West’s motivations for running.

His efforts in other states have been backed by Republicans. The presumption is that he might siphon off Democratic votes in a close election.

In a battleground state like Arizona, a candidate who pulls in 2 or 3 percent of the vote could decide the presidential election’s outcome.

In an interview this week on Nick Cannon’s “Cannon’s Class” podcast, West denied he was being bankrolled by outsiders to run for president.

“Can’t nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump,” West said. “I’m not running to the president. I’m walking.”

West appears to have qualified for the ballot in seven states - Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Vermont, Minnesota and Tennessee.

The Maricopa County Elections Department, which is responsible for about 60% of the Arizona ballots that will be cast Nov. 3, has already built two separate voting packets - one with West on the ballot and one that doesn’t have him on the ballot.

“When the secretary state sends us the information of who’s on the ballot, we’ll send it to the printer,” said elections spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson.

The deadline is just seven days away.