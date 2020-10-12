x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Elections

Judge tosses suit seeking to decertify Biden win in Arizona

Judge Diane Humetewa said the lawsuit’s allegations “are sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence.”
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Bucks County commissioners Diane Ellis-Marseglia, left, and Robert Harvie unpack a new ballot drop box at the county's administration building prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHOENIX — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to decertify Democrat President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Republican President Donald Trump in Arizona. 

Judge Diane Humetewa said the lawsuit’s allegations “are sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence” and that granting the relief it sought would disenfranchise millions of voters. 

The challenge alleged the state’s election systems have security flaws that let election workers and foreign countries manipulate results.

Attorneys for the election officials have said the lawsuit uses conspiracy theories to make wild allegations against one of Maricopa County’s vendors for voting equipment without providing proof on its claims of widespread Arizona election fraud. 

Arizona Politics

Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.

Related Articles