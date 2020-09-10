Ivanka Trump hosting campaign event in Phoenix this Sunday

The Trump campaign said the event would be a conversation with Arizona supporters as part of “Operation MAGA.”

PHOENIX — Ivanka Trump, a businesswoman and daughter of President Donald Trump, will visit Phoenix this Sunday for a campaign event.

The event location has yet to be revealed, but it is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

"The enthusiasm we are seeing for President Trump and his America First Agenda is at an all-time high and I am excited to once again be back in this great state to highlight the President's accomplishments during these past four years,” Ivanka said ahead of the visit.

The president’s reelection campaign has made a furious run in Arizona where Democratic challenger Joe Biden holds a slight edge in recent polls.

President Trump has routinely visited the Grand Canyon State all year. Meanwhile, Biden and running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris made their first trip to Arizona on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence has also frequently campaigned in the state, including a stop in Peoria also on Thursday.