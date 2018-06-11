Election Day is almost here!

That means democracy, stickers, and in Maricopa County, long lines.

Arizona's most populous county has had its fair share of polling problems over the last several elections.

In 2016's presidential preference election, voters waited hours outside polling places in lines snaked around the buildings. In the 2016 general election, there were technical issues at some voting locations. And in this August's primary, dozens of polling sites turned voters away because they were not set up.

So if you run into obstacles this time around, what should you do?

If you are in Maricopa County, you can call the county recorder's office at 602-506-2348 or report an issue online.

If you live in a different county, search for your county's recorder office and give them a call.

12 News will be tracking problems at the polls Tuesday, so reach out to us on Facebook, by email or by calling 602-444-1212 to report any issues you're having.

If you plan to vote Tuesday, you should have a Plan B. If you have a ballot, bring it so you can fill it out and drop it off. You should also be aware of where Maricopa County's "vote anywhere" locations are: No matter where your assigned precinct is, Maricopa County voters can cast their ballots there.