How to find the shortest line to vote in Maricopa County

Maricopa County voters are able to find voting locations, how many people are in line at polling places and how long the wait is to vote.

PHOENIX — Election Day in Maricopa County drew thousands of voters to the polls and voters stood in line at some polling places.

Just a few hours into voting on Tuesday more than 45,000 people had already voted in-person in Maricopa County.

The Maricopa County Elections Department website allows voters to enter their address or just a city to find nearby polling locations. The polling location list is frequently updated with wait times.

Maricopa County does not have assigned polling locations. Voters are able to to any polling place in the county.