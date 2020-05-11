Struggling with election anxiety? Here's how to find some peace of mind

Tips on how to keep your mind at peace during the election and pandemic

PHOENIX — Every hour that passes without a winner declared in the race for President, the election anxiety so many are feeling is kicking into overdrive.

What can you do to cope with it?

“What we try to remind people of is there are certain things you can do that are in your control and somethings that are not,” said Scott Bartlett with Banner Behavioral Health.

It’s those things that are “not” in our control, Bartlett says is what drives our anxieties up.

“I voted. I participated in the political life of the country and the result is not up to me,” said Bartlett.

So often we’re constantly looking at updated media to reassure ourselves everything is going to be alright – which can add to our anxiety.

Bartlett offers these tips to help relax your mind:

Exercise and work out the stress

Meditate or connect to your faith community

Pulling away from social media

Find a healthy distraction

Volunteer and help others in need

Connect with those you love

Take some time off if you’re able

“Just practice basic self-care. Things we know to do or anything we would advise a friend to do if they were upset,” said Bartlett.

There are resources available if you get overwhelmed.