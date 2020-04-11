Here is the latest information on the number of ballots left in Arizona's election.

PHOENIX — Battleground Arizona is in the spotlight in the race for presidential electoral votes.

Arizona has 11 electoral votes that both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden desperately need.

How many ballots are left to count in Arizona?

Estimate as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday: At least 440,000 ballots have yet to be counted in Arizona.

The Arizona Secretary of State reported that 2.8 million ballots had been cast.

Biden was ahead 1,411,086 votes to Trump's 1,317,568.

HOW MANY BALLOTS LEFT?/2 Based on info from @MaricopaVote as of 12 hours ago and new data below from @SecretaryHobbs, there are at least 440,000 ballots left to count in Arizona. No idea whether they favor Trump/Biden. Await info on 'late earlies' from Maricopa. #12News pic.twitter.com/6bI2hxFWRL — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 4, 2020

Arizona's most populous county, Maricopa County, had not reported how many early ballots had been turned in at vote centers on Election Day.

It is not clear if these "late earlies" will favor either party. Democrats had been bucking the trend by voting early and by mail.

The Associated Press and several other media outlets called the Arizona presidential race for Joe Biden Wednesday morning.

Trump spoke early Wednesday morning, saying he still had a chance to win in Arizona. Trump criticized FOX News, without naming it, for calling the race for Biden earlier in the evening.