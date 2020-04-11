PHOENIX — Battleground Arizona is in the spotlight in the race for presidential electoral votes.
Arizona has 11 electoral votes that both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden desperately need.
How many ballots are left to count in Arizona?
Estimate as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday: At least 440,000 ballots have yet to be counted in Arizona.
The Arizona Secretary of State reported that 2.8 million ballots had been cast.
Biden was ahead 1,411,086 votes to Trump's 1,317,568.
Arizona's most populous county, Maricopa County, had not reported how many early ballots had been turned in at vote centers on Election Day.
It is not clear if these "late earlies" will favor either party. Democrats had been bucking the trend by voting early and by mail.
The Associated Press and several other media outlets called the Arizona presidential race for Joe Biden Wednesday morning.
Trump spoke early Wednesday morning, saying he still had a chance to win in Arizona. Trump criticized FOX News, without naming it, for calling the race for Biden earlier in the evening.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey urged patience on Wednesday as votes continue to be counted in the state, saying people shouldn't be making declarations just yet.