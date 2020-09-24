x
Gov. Doug Ducey, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs spar over election plans

They're sparring over an effort by Katie Hobbs to introduce more options for people to register or vote in certain circumstances.
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs talks about voter registration at Phoenix College on National Voter Registration Day in Phoenix. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs are sparring over an effort by Hobbs to introduce telephone and videoconferencing options for people to register and vote in certain circumstances. Ducey and some county election officials say the changes Hobbs seeks are illegal. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs are sparring over an effort by Hobbs to introduce more options for people to register or vote in certain limited circumstances. 

Ducey and some county election officials say the changes Hobbs seeks are illegal. 

Hobbs says the procedures are new but legal, and they're necessary to ensure voters aren't disenfranchised during the pandemic. 

Hobbs has told county recorders to help voters who are in the hospital, a nursing home or assisted living facility cast their ballots via videoconferencing. 

She also said people who call a hotline looking to submit a voter registration form before the Oct. 5 deadline should be allowed to finish registering after the deadline. 

