Gov. Doug Ducey, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs spar over election plans

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs are sparring over an effort by Hobbs to introduce more options for people to register or vote in certain limited circumstances.

Ducey and some county election officials say the changes Hobbs seeks are illegal.

Hobbs says the procedures are new but legal, and they're necessary to ensure voters aren't disenfranchised during the pandemic.

Hobbs has told county recorders to help voters who are in the hospital, a nursing home or assisted living facility cast their ballots via videoconferencing.