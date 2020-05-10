FAQs about the 2020 Election in Arizona

12 News wants to provide answers to the most frequently asked questions by Arizona voters

ARIZONA, USA — The 2020 Election will conclude on Nov. 3 and Arizonans will be asked to give their opinions on leadership for the state and nation plus policies that will affect them.

Here is a list of the most frequently asked questions to ensure that your votes are counted.

You can submit your questions by texting 602-444-1212.

When will mail-in ballots be sent in Arizona?

Mail-in ballots will be sent out on Oct. 7.

How/when can you submit your early vote in Arizona?

When Arizona residents are registering to vote, they can sign up for the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL). The deadline to sign up for PEVL is Oct. 5. Early in-person voting will begin on Oct. 7.

Early voting locations have been specified for each county throughout the state. Check the AZSOS County information website.

Where are ballot drop boxes located?

All counties mail-in drop box locations can be found below:

Where are the in-person voting centers?

All county in-person polling centers can be found below:

When does ballot drop-off begin?

You may return your completed ballot immediately. Election officials recommend having your ballot filled out and placed in the mail by Oct. 27. You can drop off your ballot at vote centers or drop boxes in your county through 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

When is the last day to request a ballot of any form or sign up for the PEVL?

All requests for ballots and sign up for the PEVL must be done before or on Oct. 23.

What should you have when you arrive at an in-person voting center?

When you arrive at the polling center, an election official will ask for your name and residence associated with your registration. Then they will ask for one List 1 identification form or two different ID forms from Lists 2 and 3.

List 1 ID forms:

Valid Arizona driver license

Valid Arizona non-operating identification card

Tribal enrollment card or another form of tribal identification

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification

List 2 ID forms:

Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television

Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election

Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration

Indian census card

Property tax statement of the elector's residence

Tribal enrollment card or another form of tribal identification

Arizona vehicle insurance card

Recorder's Certificate

Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification, including a voter registration card issued by the County Recorder

Any mailing to the elector marked “Official Election Material”

List 3 ID forms:

Any valid photo identification from List 1 in which the address does not reasonably match the precinct register accompanied by a non-photo identification from List 2 in which the address does reasonably match the precinct register

U.S. Passport without address and one valid item from List 2

U.S. Military identification without address and one valid item from List 2