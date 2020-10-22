"Everything is at stake": Cindy McCain 1-on-1

Cindy McCain talks Biden, Trump, QAnon and even SCOTUS in the interview

PHOENIX — Cindy McCain is part of a group of current and former Republicans now backing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I see absolutely no character or integrity or values coming out of the White House,” McCain said.

The comments come after years of degrading comments made by the president towards her late husband, John McCain.

“Is being captured make you a hero? I don’t know," President Trump has said in the past. “I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be.”

On the other hand, Joe Biden has done the opposite. Biden was one of those who spoke at John McCain's funeral.

"It’s about the future of the country," McCain said. “Everything, everything is at stake.”

Cindy McCain is fighting for more than just a candidate. Today, The McCain Institute joined more than 80 other organizations slamming QAnon. McCain said the unfounded set of conspiracy theories sometimes linking high profile democrats and celebreties with human trafficking, hurt the legitamate efforts to stop human trafficking.

“It’s misinformation and lies, they are saying things about people that is simply not true,” McCain said.

Over the course of the interview, the conversation turned to the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden has expressed a viewpoint that the winner of the election should be able to pick who fills the current vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

McCain said the Senate should follow the "process" when it comes to the seat.

“I think they should follow the process with however they deem fit. And my husband would say the same thing,” McCain said.

When asked if following the process would lead to the confirmation of President Trump's nominee, McCain said she would support it. She also praised Amy Coney Barrett.

"I think she is a well qualified young woman. And I think that is a good thing for the Supreme Court and I think she will, if she is placed on the court, I think she’ll do good." McCain said.

As to the senate race for the seat her late husband once held, McCain refused to weigh who she would be supporting.

As to what her husband would think about the state of politics today?