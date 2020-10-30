Emergency voting in Maricopa County kicks off Friday, continues until Monday

If you need to cast a ballot in Maricopa County but cannot do so on Election Day, you can participate in emergency voting starting Friday.

PHOENIX — Voters in Maricopa County who will not be able to vote in-person on Election Day can participate in emergency voting, which begins Friday.

The Maricopa County Elections Department said voters who have an issue that would prevent them from voting in person on Tuesday can visit any of the vote centers starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The emergency vote centers will be operational through 5 p.m. Monday.

The locations will be large enough to allow for physical distancing.

Poll workers are also required to wear masks, face shields and gloves.

They will frequently clean high-touch surfaces and sanitize pens after each use.

Masks and gloves are available for all voters.

Voters must provide identification and sign a statement stating that they have an emergency preventing them from voting on Election Day.

However, it is up to the voter to decide what qualifies as an emergency.

Voters do not need to have an emergency to drop off their early ballot at any vote center or drop box across Maricopa County.

There will be nearly 100 emergency voting locations open on Friday and Saturday, about 20 open on Sunday and nearly 150 open on Monday.

You can find a location at Locations.Maricopa.Vote.

Voters do not have to go to an assigned location to cast a ballot. On Election Day, voters can cast a ballot at any of the 175 vote centers open across Maricopa County.

Voters can drop off their ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More than 65% of early ballots requested in Maricopa County have already been returned as of Friday.