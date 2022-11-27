Claims of election malfeasance keep swirling in Arizona. 12News fact-checks 3 of them

12News examines three election-related claims that continue to circulate in Arizona long after the ballots were submitted.

PHOENIX — It’s been three weeks since Election Day.

All the votes are counted, and other than some pending litigation and a couple of recounts, the winners have been decided in Arizona.

However, it has not stopped a constant flow of misinformation.

On Monday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake showed a video sharing claims of a "botched election" that were false and misleading.

The claims were not new and were repeated by speakers at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday before the board certified the county's election results.

CLAIM 1: Maricopa County rushed to certify 2022 election results.

"Maricopa County just couldn't wait to certify their botched election," Lake said in her tweet.

“Stop the certification today until we can get some more audits,” Gail Golec, a speaker, told the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

“You took weeks to count the votes, why the rush to certify it?” Scott Brogi told the board.

The reality is that the certification wasn't rushed. In fact, Monday was the last day for counties across the state to certify the election. If a county refused to certify, the members would be sued.

CLAIM 2: Half the voting centers were 'inoperable.'



"The botched election where half of the voting centers were inoperable," Lake said.

“48 percent of the machines going down in Maricopa County is unacceptable,” said Ben Bergguam.

Lake's numbers are incorrect, according to the county. Maricopa County officials said 31 percent of voting centers had printer-related issues on Election Day. Those issues caused some tabulators in the voting centers to not be able to read the ballots.

However, at no point were all of these centers "inoperable." The issues were fixed on Election Day. Even during the height of the issues, voters could decide to put their vote in "Door 3" to count later at the county headquarters.

CLAIM 3: 'Door 3' ballots were not counted.

“Voters were told to throw their vote into a drawer, where it may end up in a plastic bin or trash bag," Lake said.

“They were told to throw it in the famous, infamous box number three,” Denise Babayam told the board.

“My election report is going right in bin number 3,” Michelle Altherr told the board.

According to the county, everyone who used "Door 3" had their votes counted.

The "Door 3" option has been the backup plan in Maricopa County for decades.

The process is similar to the majority of Arizona counties that do not have on-site tabulators at their voting centers, according to the county.

