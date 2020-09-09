How to vote early in Arizona for the 2020 election

Oct. 27 is the last day you can send in your ballot and guarantee your vote will count. But, there are other ways to vote early in Arizona.

Most people no longer wait until Election Day to cast their ballots. Instead, they sign up online for a mail-in ballot and vote early, skipping the long lines at polling places on Election Day.

"Most Arizonans already vote by mail, allowing them to fill out their ballot from the comfort of their home and then mail it back or drop it off at any drop-box or voting location in their county," Secretary of State Katie Hobbs states on her website.

Counties across Arizona will begin to mail out early voting ballots to registered voters on Oct. 7. Voters can request a ballot by mail up until 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The last day to mail back the mail-in ballots and guarantee your vote is counted is Oct. 27.

However, mailing back your ballot is not your only option. If you miss the Oct. 27 deadline, you can drop it off at a polling place on Election Day by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

You can also drop it off at one of many early voting locations throughout the Valley.

If you happen to have more questions regarding the 2020 election in Arizona, 12 News has created a story for everything you need to know. For an election guide or voter resources, check out the story here.