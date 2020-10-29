Early voting going smoothly in Arizona, even with massive voter turnout

Maricopa County has processed over 1.2 million ballots, surpassing the 2016 election total of early votes cast.

PHOENIX — Despite massive turnout for early voting, elections are going pretty smoothly in the battleground state of Arizona.

Maricopa County, the nation’s second-largest voting jurisdiction and where a majority of the state’s population lives, has processed over 1.2 million ballots.

That surpassed the 2016 general election total of early votes cast.

Most of the votes come via mail ballots, which can be mailed or dropped off at secure drop boxes and voting locations around the county.

The county recorder's office began tabulation last week.

A big turnout will test the county's elections department, which was revamped with more staff and new machines last year.

