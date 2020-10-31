Donald Trump Jr. visiting Scottsdale, Yuma for last-minute campaign events

Trump Jr. will headline events in Yuma on Sunday and Scottsdale on Monday, the day before the election.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In the winding days before Election Day, Donald Trump Jr. will make the rounds in Arizona one more time in hopes of wooing voters.

The rally in Yuma will be held at the Yuma City Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. While the Scottsdale event will be held at Dillon Precision at noon.

The events cap a furious run in Arizona by the Trump campaign who have frequently visited the Grand Canyon State in the last few weeks.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence each held their own events in Arizona this week, while Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned for Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Polls from FiveThirtyEight show Trump trailing Biden 3.2 points as of Friday.