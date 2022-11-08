Raul Grijalva wins Arizona's 7th Congressional District, results show

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva is seeking an 11th term in Congress. His Republican challenger is a first-time political candidate.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrat Raul Grijalva is projected to win Arizona's 7th Congressional District seat, early election results show.

The race came down between U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, who has served in Congress longer than any of Arizona's other current representatives, and Republican Luis Pozzolo.

The candidates were running to represent the re-drawn 7th Congressional District, which includes most of southern Arizona and stretches north up into Gila Bend and parts of Pinal County.

The Associated Press called the race Tuesday night in favor of Grijalva. As of 9:45 p.m., the Democrat was ahead by about 38,000 votes.

Raul Grijalva (Incumbent)

The veteran congressman was first elected to Congress in 2002 and has gotten re-elected in every election since then.

Grijalva's political views have often leaned far to the left

The Democrat told the Arizona Republic earlier this year that education and climate change are two priorities he'd like to address in his district.

In 2019, Grijalva was the subject of an ethics investigation after allegations were made accusing the congressman of creating a "hostile" workplace environment, according to Politico.

Luis Pozzolo (R)

Republican Luis Pozzolo is an immigrant from Uruguay who became a U.S. citizen in 2003, according to the candidate's website.

Pozzolo's priorities have been stopping socialism, securing the border, protecting "traditional family values," and preventing the "teaching of hate and division in our schools," his website states.

This is Pozzolo's first run for elected office, but his father was a politician in Uruguay.

