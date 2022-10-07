Former President Trump hosting rally in Prescott Valley this weekend

The “Save America” rally will be held in Prescott Valley on Saturday.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Former President Donald Trump will be heading to Arizona this weekend to rally voters ahead of the state’s primary elections.

The “Save America” rally will be held at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Saturday, July 16.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.

Amid withering criticism from the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings for his role in the deadly Capitol Insurrection, Trump is expected to rally his supporters in favor of his candidates of choice.

That includes gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake - who is in a close race with Karrin Taylor Robson - and Blake Masters who is hoping to unseat Democrat Mark Kelly should he beat out Jim Lamon, Michael McGuire, Justin Olson and Mark Brnovich.

Trump himself is hoping to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024 to regain the Oval Office although a campaign hasn't formally been launched yet.

More guest speakers are expected but they haven’t been announced yet.

People who wish to attend must register. Information can be found here.

