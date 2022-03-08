Townsend concedes victory to Senator Wendy Rogers

Townsend announced on Wednesday that Rogers beat her in the Republican primary, but it came at a steep price.

PHOENIX — After a tight race, State Senator Kelly Townsend has conceded to her opponent, Senator Wendy Rogers. But Townsend said it came with a steep price tag.

"It took $1,732,200.27 to beat me," Townsend said in a post on Twitter.

The two had been running in the Republican primary for District 7 State Senator. According to the Secretary of State website, Rogers had pulled ahead with an 18 percent lead over Townsend.

Out of 28,678 votes, 16,929 have gone to Rogers, and 11,749 to Townsend.

The Associated Press called the race in Rogers' favor Wednesday morning.

As a consolation, it took $1,732,200.27 to beat me. 😉 — Senator Kelly Townsend 🇺🇸 (@AZKellyT) August 3, 2022

The two candidates are both major supporters of former President Donald Trump and have embraced his unfounded claims that he lost in Arizona due to voter fraud. But Rogers has the president's endorsement for reelection and Townsend had been seeking the same.

Wendy Rogers recently faced an inquiry for comments made about the Buffalo shooter that appeared to blame the federal government for the massacre.

Likewise, Rogers had previously been censured for "unbecoming conduct" by the Arizona State Senate.

Townsend has had her own share of controversies, previously making comments signaling her stance against COVID-19 mitigation efforts and vaccinations of any kind, previously comparing mandatory vaccines to "communism" during a 2017 Sunday Square Off segment.

The two squared off after redistricting following the 2020 census put them in the same district. But now, it seems the district could go to Rogers.

Arizonans will go to the polls this November for the midterm elections.

