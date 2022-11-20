Think Arizona's elections are over? Not so fast. Here's why Monday's a big day

Counties face deadline to certify vote - and one of them might hold out. Republican challenging defeat gets day in court. And what will AG's office say to Maricopa?

PHOENIX — And you thought the midterm elections were over.

Here's what awaits us the Monday after the long Thanksgiving weekend:

- Three counties must certify their votes by the Monday deadline. At least one of those counties is a potential wild card.

- Two pending lawsuits by losing statewide candidates. One of those candidates wants himself declared the winner - gets a court hearing Monday.

- A response from the state attorney general to Maricopa County's contention that it didn't break the law on Election Day.

Here’s what we know:

Maricopa responds to AG's office

Maricopa County responded Sunday to questions from the state Attorney General’s office related to equipment problems on Election Day that Republicans allege disenfranchised some of their voters.

“The AG's Office sent their letter with urgency and we responded with urgency,” Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates said in a news release.

“Maricopa County followed state and federal laws to ensure every voter was provided the opportunity to cast a ballot.”

The County Board oversees elections in Arizona’s largest county.

The head of Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Election Integrity Unit, Jennifer Wright, demanded a full report on Election Day issues before the county certifies election results on Monday.

In a Nov. 19 letter to the county, she suggested the county may have broken state law with its response to printer problems at some vote centers.

Wright had criticized the county’s Election Day performance before the polls closed.

In a five-page response to Wright on Sunday, Liddy said no laws were broken.

3 counties face Monday deadline

Monday is the state-mandated deadline for the counties to certify their election results.

Maricopa County will go ahead with its planned certification of the 2022 general election results at 9:30 a.m. Monday. You can watch it here.

Two of Arizona’s 14 other counties – both solidly Republican - are intentionally waiting until the last minute to certify their results.

Cochise County: This could be the final midterm showdown between the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and the GOP-controlled board in this southern Arizona border county.

Or maybe not.

For several weeks, two Republican board members, backed by a Trump-supporting county party, have tried to write their own election rules, in defiance of their own lawyer and the state’s chief elections officer.

Now the board is threatening not to certify the midterm election results.

If the board refuses, the secretary of state’s office has warned it will go to court to force the county to certify the results.

According to election lawyers and a former Maricopa County elections director, counties have no power under state law to reject the results.

One irony of Cochise Republicans’ holdout: Republican statewide candidates won the county by a 3-2 margin.

The Cochise board meets at 10 a.m. Monday in Bisbee. A link to watch the meeting via Teams is posted on the board agenda.

Mohave County: The County Board in Arizona’s reddest county meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday to discuss certifying the county’s votes. The board refused to certify the results last week in a “political statement,” to express its displeasure with how Maricopa County ran its election.

You can watch the Mohave County Board meeting here.

Hamadeh hearing set for Monday

Here are the two pending court cases:

Hamadeh lawsuit: Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh has a hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court for his lawsuit against Democratic opponent Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, and Arizona’s 15 county elections directors and county boards.

Hamadeh’s lawyers contend that equipment problems on Election Day in Maricopa County should nullify Mayes’ victory and make him the winner.

Mayes’ attorneys are asking the judge to dismiss the case: “Plaintiffs improperly attempt to use this Court to engage in a fishing expedition to try to undermine Arizona’s election.”

The lawsuit, officially an election contest, was filed well before the statutory window to file contests, in the five-day window after the state certifies an election.

Mayes leads Hamadeh by 510 votes, one of the closest statewide races in Arizona history.

Mayes’ narrow victory margin (less than one-tenth of one percent of the total vote) will trigger an automatic recount, under an Arizona election law that took effect this year.

The recount won’t start until the state certifies the election, and will likely prolong the final election outcome until mid-to-late December.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, with Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich serving as witnesses, is scheduled to certify Arizona’s election results on Monday, Dec. 5

Lake lawsuit: Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake filed a lawsuit Wednesday demanding a stack of elections-related documents and information from Maricopa County by Monday.

Lake announced the filing on the podcast hosted by her far-right champion, Steve Bannon.

The former TV news anchor claims to have a “smoking gun” that she has yet to reveal.

Lake lost the governor’s race to Hobbs by 17,000 votes, about six-tenths of one percent of all votes cast.

The lawsuit, disclosed the day before Thanksgiving, is not scheduled yet for a hearing.

