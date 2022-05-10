Ted Cruz in Arizona to support Lake, Masters ahead of November election

Texas Senator Ted Cruz plans to visit 17 states in his "Take Back America Tour."

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz is seen by many as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

Wednesday, the junior senator from the Lone Star State rolled into Queen Creek to show support for Blake Masters and Kari Lake, two of the top Republicans on the ticket in Arizona for November's election, as part of his "Take Back America Tour."

Cruz said he plans to visit 17 states ahead of November's election to energize the GOP base.

Hundreds packed into the San Tan Flat to hear Cruz but also to cheer on the Masters, who is running against Democrat Mark Kelly, along with Lake, who is challenging Democrat Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor.

The trio all pointed to the failures of the Biden administration as the rallying call to get Republicans back in charge.

During their speeches, Masters, Lake, and Cruz pointed to record levels of inflation and securing the border as some of the failures.

