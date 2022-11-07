Some Pinal County election precincts run out of in-person ballots, officials say

Election officials confirmed that the county was experiencing a lack of ballots in certain precincts due to an "unprecedented demand for in-person ballots."

Election officials in Pinal County confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday evening that due to an "unprecedented demand for in-person ballots," the county was experiencing a lack of ballots in certain precincts just hours before polls close in Arizona's primary election.

Officials told 12News that around 20 polling sites have, at one point during the day, run out of ballots (or ran low) and requested more.

The county has seen its fair share of election issues this year, including a snafu that left more than half of all ballots mailed out that either list the wrong municipal elections for the voter's jurisdiction or they're missing the municipal races entirely.

Due to unprecedented demand for in-person ballots, Pinal County has experienced a ballot shortage in certain, limited precincts. Pinal County is continuing to print additional ballots and distributing them to each affected precinct polling place. — Pinal County - Government 🌵 (@PinalCounty) August 2, 2022

The county said they are continuing to print additional ballots and distributing them to each affected polling place.

Arizona Sen. Kelly Townsend said she was talking with county officials and demanding a solution and possible injunction.

"I think people need to be held to account," Townsend said.

I am aware of the issue of the lack of ballots in Pinal County. I have been in communication with County officials and I am demanding a solution and possible injunction. I will update as soon as I know more but this is wholly and completely unacceptable! — Senator Kelly Townsend 🇺🇸 (@AZKellyT) August 2, 2022

In an interview with 12News, Townsend said her understanding is that most precincts ran out of Republican ballots and officials might bring in blank ballots from Pima County to use in Pinal County.

Townsend said the county has been meeting since 4 p.m. to devise a plan to resolve the issue.

"Many don’t trust this process in the 1st place. This is beyond excusable and heads need to roll," said Townsend.

Pinal County has still been grappling with ballot issues during this primary election after thousands of mail-in ballots were sent out with incorrect local races printed on them.

"It's just been an all-around problematic election for Pinal County," Townsend added. "People are not happy."

Many don’t trust this process in the 1st place. This is beyond excusable and heads need to roll. https://t.co/FNOC0lF6B1 — Senator Kelly Townsend 🇺🇸 (@AZKellyT) August 3, 2022

Jeff Serdy, Pinal County Supervisor (Dist. 5), told 12News said this shouldn't have happened, and he is "embarrassed for the county."

Serdy said that if after tonight he finds out voters did not get to cast a ballot, he is not sure he will certify the election. He said he will call for an investigation into this and the previous ballot mishap.

Pinal County officials said if you experience an issue, you can choose to use the express vote device located at the polling place, or as long as you are physically in line at 7 p.m. Tuesday, you will be allowed to cast a ballot.

