Mark Kelly gives victory remarks after election

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Kelly against Republican Blake Masters.

PHOENIX — Sen. Mark Kelly addressed his supporters on Saturday after the Associated Press called the senate race in his favor.

Kelly, who was running against Trump-endorsed Republican Blake Masters, had been elected to fill John McCain's seat in a special election in 2020. His victory gave Democrats control of both of Arizona's senate seats for the first time in 70 years.

Kelly, a former NASA astronaut who’s flown in space four times, is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who inspired the nation with her recovery from a gunshot wound to the head during an assassination attempt in 2011 that killed six people and injured 13. Kelly and Giffords went on to co-found a gun safety advocacy group.

Kelly’s 2022 campaign largely focused on his support for abortion rights, protecting Social Security, lowering drug prices and ensuring a stable water supply in the midst of a drought, which has curtailed Arizona’s cut of Colorado River water.

Saturday, Kelly thanked voters for his success and promised that he would continue to look for solutions that both parties would approve of moving forward.

At this time, some of Arizona's top races remain uncalled as votes are still being counted. That time frame is still in line with what the state has seen in past elections.

