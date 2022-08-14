Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies support around Lake, Masters in Arizona

PHOENIX — People packed the lower bowl of the Arizona Federal Theatre to watch a governor from another state along with a woman vying for the position in Arizona. Kari Lake and Blake Masters were the two Arizona headliners along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Turning Point Action's Unite and Win Rally on Sunday. DeSantis hit on Republican talking points that have been common for GOP candidates. DeSantis railed against what he calls 'woke corporations' and election issues.

"Someone said 'Kari, you're going to be the DeSantis of the West," Lake said. "Honestly, other than calling me Trump in a dress, that's the greatest compliment you could pay me."



Lake and U.S. Candidate Blake Masters aligned themselves with the Florida governor.



Lake in particular complimented DeSantis, discussing at length how he has B.D.E (Big "expletive" Energy) by how he handled the pandemic and media.



Lake did spend time attacking her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs.



“This woman should be nowhere near the 9th floor and I'm going to fight like hell to make sure she doesn’t get there," Lake said. “She came out with a mask over her face—you know that might be a good look for her.”