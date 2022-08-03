Blake Masters will be Republican choice to face-off with Mark Kelly over Arizona's Senate seat, projections show

The Associated Press has declared Masters as the projected winner of the Republican primary for Arizona's U.S. Senate race.

PHOENIX — Blake Masters is projected to win the Republican primary race for a U.S. Senate seat and will likely face off against Democrat Mark Kelly in November.

The Associated Press has declared Masters as the expected winner of Tuesday's election and will advance to November's general race.

As of Tuesday night, Masters was leading in the tabulation results put out by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

Masters went into Tuesday's race with the advantage of having earned former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Trump recently referred to Masters as having “a brilliant mind who truly supports the MAGA movement and America First."

But Attorney General Mark Brnovich had perhaps the most name recognition out of all the GOP candidates, considering he's served in a statewide office for nearly eight years.

Kelly became the first Democrat since 1962 to win this Senate seat, previously occupied by the late John McCain, after a special election was held in 2020 to elect a successor who could finish out McCain's term.

