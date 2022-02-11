'Get out and vote': Obama rallies Democrats in Arizona

Historically, statewide Democratic races in midterm elections don't fair as well as Republicans. This Get Out The Vote rally was a way to try and change that.

PHOENIX — With less than a week until election day, state Democrats pulled in some heavy hitters at a voting rally.

At Cesar Chavez High School, former president Barack Obama spoke along with Democratic candidates running for top positions in Arizona.

"If you're frustrated, don't complain," Obama said. "Get out and vote."

Historically, statewide Democratic races in midterm elections don't fair as well as Republicans. This Get Out The Vote rally was a way to try and change that.

Obama was the final speaker of the program. He talked about a variety of topics in Arizona from abortion to ballot box watchers and the Republican candidates.

"Arizona needs a Governor who actually cares about you," he said.

However, within the first five minutes of his speech, a heckler in the crowd started shouting. The man was escorted out by security.

"We can't fall for that," Obama said. "We have to stay focused."

Democratic candidate for Governor, Katie Hobbs also spoke with the more than 1,500 people packed into the gym of the high school.

"This race for governor isn't about democrats or republicans. It's a choice between sanity and chaos," Hobbs said.

Following Hobbs's speech, she introduced former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords. The crowd chanted her name as she walked up to the podium.

"This is so important for Arizona and for our country," she said.

At that time her husband and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly ran onto the stage. "None of this would be possible without Gabby Giffords," Kelly said.

The rally lasted about three hours and included Kris Mayes, for attorney general, Adrian Fontes, for secretary of state, and Schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman.

