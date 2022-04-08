Pinal County hires new elections director amid primary election controversy

The former elections director is "no longer in the position of Elections Director and is no longer employed by Pinal County," officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Pinal County has hired a new elections director amid a "deeply embarrassing" primary election day ballot shortage controversy, county officials said in a press release on Thursday.

The county has hired now-former recorder Virginia Ross as the county's new elections director. The former election director, David Frisk, "is no longer in the position of Elections Director and is no longer employed by Pinal County."

The county did not clarify whether Frisk was fired or whether he resigned from his position.

Hundreds of voters may have been turned away in the county on Tuesday as numerous polling places experienced ballot shortages. The ballot shortage was due to an "unprecedented demand for in-person ballots" in certain precincts, the county said Tuesday on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Decision 2022

Arizonans will go to the polls this November for the midterm elections. Here's everything you need to know leading up to election night.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.