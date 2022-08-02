Paul Gosar expected to defeat GOP challengers in primary race

Three Republicans had attempted to unseat Gosar in Arizona's 9th Congressional District.

PHOENIX — Paul Gosar has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Arizona's 9th Congressional District.

The Associated Press projected Gosar to win the contested primary race in a district that represents the western side of Arizona. As of 8:30 p.m., Gosar had already won more than 63% of the ballots in the CD9 race.

Gosar has generated a significant amount of controversy while in office over the last decade.

He was censured by Congress last November after tweeting an edited anime clip that showed him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney insulted Gosar earlier this year by calling him a “moron” who is “missing a few IQ points.”

Even Gosar's siblings have repeatedly spoken out against his conservative views and have even endorsed his political rivals.