Red, blue, neither? You can vote in Arizona's 2022 primary elections

Arizona's presidential primaries might be closed to unregistered party voters, but everything else is open to Independents! You just need to request a ballot.

PHOENIX — There's a bit of confusion around whether or not a registered Independent can vote in the primary election.

It's an understandable misconception. Arizona holds closed presidential primaries where only voters registered in the recognized parties — Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, and Green — can vote in those elections.

But primaries at our state-level and local-level are what's known as semi-closed primaries. That means registered voters can only vote in their designated parties, but Independents can request a party ballot.

If you're not using an early ballot, you can request a party ballot at your polling location on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

If you're an Independent voter, you can request a Republican, Democrat, or Green ballot from a poll worker. The Libertarian party, however, has a closed primary.

Regardless of which party you're voting with, you'll need to provide your name, address, and a proof of identification.

It's a big election year for our state, so get out there and do your part!

