Mark Finchem expected to win Republican nomination for Arizona secretary of state

The race to become Arizona's second-in-command elected official is wide open this year after Katie Hobbs decided to run for governor.

PHOENIX — Republican Mark Finchem is expected to win his party's nomination to become Arizona's top elections official in a race that included candidates who still reject the results of the state's last election.

The Associated Press has declared Finchem to be the projected in Tuesday's primary election and will likely advance to face off against Democrat OOO in November.

Finchem and another GOP primary candidate -- Shawnna Bolick -- notably disputed the election results from Arizona's 2020 presidential race and believe Donald Trump was robbed of a victory in the Grand Canyon State, despite no evidence proving so.

After Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, Bolick introduced a bill in the Arizona Legislature that would authorize lawmakers to reject Arizonans' votes for president.

Finchem, who earned Trump's endorsement, was in Washington D.C. during the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 at the Capitol building.

