Maricopa County wants to make the voting process easier with new elections website

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has a new elections website designed to make the election process easier for voters.

The new website can be found at elections.maricopa.gov. Voters can now have quick and easy access to their ballot dashboard, ballot information and election news.

One of the main features of the site is simple navigation through the different tabs and a “no wrong door design,” according to a news release from the county. This way, voters will not get lost as they click through the site and can quickly access the tab they intended to visit.

The site can also be easily translated to Spanish with a simple switch located at the top right corner.

If you visit the site from a phone or other device, the site will automatically adapt to fit the screen size of the device to ensure smooth access to important information.

The new site is secured with a Web Application Firewall which prevents bots or other malware to attack the site while voters use it, the county said.

The site is supported by Maricopa County Elections Department and Office of the Recorder, the release said. The Recorder’s Office website will now redirect all election information to the new site but will continue to support all recording document features.

The site’s new design comes just in time for the 2022 election cycle. The state’s primary election will be held on August 2.

Eligible residents who have not yet registered to vote must register by July 5 to participate in the primary election. Registration can be done online at elections.maricopa.gov, or by mail. More information on election registration and frequently asked questions can be found here.

