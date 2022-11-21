Maricopa County releases final election results, Kris Mayes still ahead of Abe Hamadeh

Arizona's attorney general race was the closest statewide competition this election cycle. The final tally has placed Democrat Kris Mayes ahead by only 510 votes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Maricopa County reported finishing the tabulation of its ballots Monday, producing results that still placed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh in the state's highly-competitive race for attorney general.

The county reported tabulating 1,562,758 ballots, which represents about 64% of registered voters.

Arizona's unofficial final results have placed Mayes only 510 votes ahead of Hamadeh to become the state's next attorney general. The results will likely spur an automatic recount after state election numbers are certified on Dec. 5.

In Maricopa County, Mayes beat Hamadeh by nearly 26,000 votes. But the Republican candidate outperformed Mayes in areas that included Yavapai, Pinal, Cochise, and Mohave counties.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors plans to canvass the November General Election results on Monday, Nov. 28.

The county's post-election logic and accuracy test of its tabulation machines is scheduled for tomorrow. It will be witnessed by both political parties.

“I want to say thank you to our election heroes who have worked countless hours to verify and tally more than 1.56 million ballots — including a 70 percent increase in early ballots dropped off on Election Day,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, District 3.

Republican Tom Horne was ahead of Democrat Kathy Hoffman by almost 9,000 votes in the race for state school superintendent. Horne's lead is currently less than 0.5%, which is the state's threshold for triggering an automatic recount.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Articles Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone