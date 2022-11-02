Six days out from election day, Maricopa County continues preparation for in-person voting

Maricopa County elections leaders anticipate between 250,00 and 350,000 people to vote in-person on election day.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — With six days left before election day, the largest county in Arizona is preparing for hundreds of thousands of people to vote in person.

Currently, Maricopa County leaders are reporting more than half a million early ballots are ready to be reported. Still, more early ballots are expected, and others to vote in person.

"Somewhere between 1.4 and 1.9 million voters that will be participating in the midterm general election," Maricopa County Election Director Scott Jarrett said.

Current estimates anticipate between 250,000 and 350,000 people to vote in person on Tuesday, November 8.

Leaders for the county said they're now 97% staffed at the 223 voting locations that will be open on election day. Jarrett said that would mean 27% more voting locations open this year than in 2020.

The additional locations are also coming with additional check-in stations and more to make sure voting goes smoothly.

"There could be lines on election day, and lines are normal," Jarrett said.

However, Jarrett said voters could go online to check which locations they're closest to and have the shortest wait times when they want to vote.

"It's the wish to have everyone here and everyone in the county that everyone be able to vote, free of any intimidation, free of obstruction. And, of course, we've taken a lot of steps to make sure that happens," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.

County leaders also encourage voters to be prepared to cast their vote by looking over a sample ballot.

"There's a lot of races here, a lot of things to vote on. If they want to start doing some research, maybe on some of the propositions or some of the candidates, they can start doing that now to make the process more efficient," Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said.

If voters still have an early ballot, leaders said those ballots should be dropped at a ballot drop box or a vote center before 7 p.m. on election day. Those ballots can no longer be mailed in through USPS, as that deadline passed.

The leaders also reminded voters Wednesday that, as with previous elections, all votes will not be completely tabulated on election night.

"Every single vote must go through the same process, whether it's an early ballot that has signature verification, to ensure that all of these votes are being counted properly. Really, and the sanctity of the vote is being protected," Gates said.

Decision 2022